Home / Local News / Clinton recognized for annual financial report

Clinton recognized for annual financial report

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Local News Leave a comment 10 Views

(City of Clinton press release) The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting has been awarded to the City of Clinton by Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for its comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR). The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

An Award of Financial Reporting Achievement has been presented to Clinton’s Finance Director, Gail Cook (CPA, CGFM). She and her staff were primarily responsible for preparing the award-winning CAFR.
The CAFR has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the CAFR.

(Government Finance Officers Association is a major professional association servicing the needs of nearly 19,000 appointed and elected local, state and provincial-level government officials and other finance practitioners. It provides top quality publications, training programs, services, and products designed to enhance the skills and performance of those responsible for government finance policy and management. The association is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with offices in Washington, D.C.)

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Domestic situation, standoff ends with two dead

A domestic argument turned deadly Wednesday afternoon in the Powell Valley area of LaFollette, and …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.