Clinton announces two grants

Earlier this week, the city of Clinton received notice it had been awarded two grants.

The first grant is for $150,000 from TDOT to pay for part of a traffic signal system upgrade. The grant does not require a local match of any kind and according to a city press release, will be used to pay for phase one of the project. The purpose of the project is to update the timing of traffic signals throughout the city, a procedure that has not been done in several years. Officials say that updating and streamlining the timing of the lights will allow for more efficient traffic flow, reducing both travel time and time spent idling in traffic, thereby also benefiting local air quality by reducing emissions.

The second grant is smaller, but certainly no less important, as the Clinton Fire Department has received a $9750 grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation that will be used to purchase seven new Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) and the necessary accessories. which will then be placed on each of the CFDs fire trucks.

In a release, the city expressed its gratitude to TDOT and Firehouse for the grant funding.