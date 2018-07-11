City thanks those who made 4th celebration a “huge success”

The City of Clinton wants to say a “Special Thanks” to all the Sponsors for this year’s 4th of July Celebration at Lakefront Park.
Faith Promise Church—Anderson Campus
Ray Varner Ford
ORNL Federal Credit Union Holley Gamble Funeral Home
Y-12 Federal Credit Union (Clinton Express and Clinton I-75 Branches)
Anderson County Tourism Anderson County Chamber
Regions Bank Second Baptist Church
Fox Toyota-Scion All-State—The Erb Agency
Anderson Farmers CO-OP Farm Bureau—Clinton
Rusty Wallace Chevrolet
Parker Transport
Clinton City Schools
Gary Cooper Insurance
Clinton Drug Store
Herbie Clark State Farm
ACE Hardware—Clinton
Powell Brothers
Peoples Bank
WYSH