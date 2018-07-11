Home / Community Bulletin Board / City thanks those who made 4th celebration a “huge success”

City thanks those who made 4th celebration a “huge success”

Jim Harris 1 day ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 37 Views

The City of Clinton wants to say a “Special Thanks” to all the Sponsors for this year’s 4th of July Celebration at Lakefront Park.

Faith Promise Church—Anderson Campus

Ray Varner Ford

ORNL Federal Credit Union Holley Gamble Funeral Home

Y-12 Federal Credit Union (Clinton Express and Clinton I-75 Branches)

Anderson County Tourism Anderson County Chamber

Regions Bank Second Baptist Church

Fox Toyota-Scion All-State—The Erb Agency

Anderson Farmers CO-OP Farm Bureau—Clinton

Rusty Wallace Chevrolet

Parker Transport

Clinton City Schools

Gary Cooper Insurance

Clinton Drug Store

Herbie Clark State Farm

ACE Hardware—Clinton

Powell Brothers

Peoples Bank

WYSH

