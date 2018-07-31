CHS Baseball hosting 6th annual Golf Classic

The 6th Annual Dragon Baseball Golf Classic will be held on Saturday August 18th at the Knoxville Municipal Golf Course, raising money for the Clinton High School baseball team.

The event begins with an 8:30 am shotgun start.

The cost to participate is $200 per four-person team, which includes player fees, cart rentals, lunch and a t-shirt.

First and second place trophies will be awarded and there will be prizes for Longest Drive and Closest to the Pin, as well as a Putting Contest. In addition there will be door prizes and Hole-In-One giveaways on all of the Par-3s on the course.

For more information call Coach Matt Byrd at the school, 865-457-2611.