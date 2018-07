(CHS Band) Join the Clinton High School Marching Dragon Band Saturday, August 11 from 10 am to 5 pm, for a HUGE mattress sale in the CHS Gymnasium.

This unique one day fundraising event will feature quality name brands like Simmons Beautyrest and more priced below retail!

Financing options will be available onsite.

Mattress delivery included!

Every purchase made benefits the band program!