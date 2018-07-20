CHS Band, Color Guard hosting annual Friends and Family Dinner and Show

Join the Clinton High School Band and Color Guard on Friday, July 27 from 5:30pm to 8pm.

This Friends and Family Dinner and a Show event will include:

Coal Creek BBQ dinner with homemade desserts served till about 7pm for a minimum donation of $5 per person

Live auction of wonderful homemade and restaurant donated desserts after the meal

The Show will be a performance of the halftime show on the practice field showcasing the hard work of the CHS Band and Color Guard throughout Band Camp!

This is a rain or shine event. In case of rain, the band performance will move indoors. (Tip: Come around 6 to 6:15 to avoid longest wait time.)

The meal will be served in the CHS cafeteria.

The show will be on the adjacent field where the band practices. It’s the field with the big red barn/building. People sit on the hill that heads up to the back of the cemetery. Bring a chair or a blanket. This performance is a tradition stretching back for over 20 years..