CDBGs announced for three Campbell cities, Union County

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam and Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe recently approved nearly $28 million in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), which assist communities with infrastructure improvements, health and safety initiatives and façade improvements in downtown commercial districts.

“Congratulations to the 70 Community Development Block Grant recipients,” Haslam said. “It’s always great to see Tennessee communities taking the initiative to invest in themselves to create better environments for their residents to live and work. With the assistance of these grants, each community will be better equipped for success in our state and will continue to help Tennessee lead in economic development and job growth.”

“The Community Development Block Grants are a huge asset to communities across the state and Tennessee as a whole,” Rolfe said. “The 70 communities receiving CDBG funding will be better prepared for economic growth, which will in turn help Tennessee continue to succeed. I look forward to the future success each community will see in the years to come.”

The allocation of CDBG funds is based on priorities set through the public meeting process held each year with local representatives from across the state. The CDBG program is funded through HUD and administered in Tennessee by TNECD. Funds are available for water and sewer improvements and extensions, housing rehabilitation, health and safety projects as well as commercial façade improvements in Main Street and Tennessee Downtown communities. Commercial façade grants will be awarded this fall.

Caryville Fire Protection Improvements $279,752

Jellico Water System Improvements $525,000 LaFollette Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvements $525,000

Union County Ambulance Service Improvements $315,000