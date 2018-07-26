Home / Featured / Caryville man convicted on rape, incest, other charges

Jim Harris

Wednesday, a Campbell County man was found guilty of 26 counts of rape, incest and other crimes following a two-day trial.

55-year-old Marvin Bullock of Caryville was convicted by a jury on nine counts of incest, five counts of rape, four counts of rape of a child, three counts of sexual battery by an authority figure, two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count each of solicitation of sexual exploitation of a minor, aggravated sexual battery and continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Bullock had initially been charged with 50 separate crimes when he was arrested in 2016, and officials said that the victim or victims in the case were between the ages of nine and 16 years old.

He was ordered in to custody upon the rendering of the verdict and will remain at the Campbell County Jail until his sentencing hearing on September 24th.

