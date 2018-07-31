Home / Community Bulletin Board / CarFit event in Clinton postponed

CarFit event in Clinton postponed

Jim Harris

The Clinton Fire Department was scheduled to host a CarFit event for senior citizens and a child car seat safety checkpoint on Wednesday August 1st from 9 am to 1 pm at Faith Promise Church in Clinton. Due to the predictions of possibly wet weather, the event has been postponed. As soon as a new date is set for the event, we will pass it along to you.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

