The Clinton Fire Department was scheduled to host a CarFit event for senior citizens and a child car seat safety checkpoint on Wednesday August 1st from 9 am to 1 pm at Faith Promise Church in Clinton. Due to the predictions of possibly wet weather, the event has been postponed. As soon as a new date is set for the event, we will pass it along to you.
Home / Community Bulletin Board / CarFit event in Clinton postponed
Check Also
CHS Band hosting fundraising mattress sale
(CHS Band) Join the Clinton High School Marching Dragon Band Saturday, August 11 from 10 am …