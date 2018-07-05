Candidates in Commission District 3 to flock to Norris

The Norris Woman’s Club will host “Meet the Candidates for the 3rd District County Commission” at 7 pm on Tuesday, July 10 at the Norris Community Center.

Incumbent Phil Warfield and challengers Joshua Anderson, John Meyer and Denver Waddell may be available to meet one-on-one with the voters when the doors open at 6 pm. Refreshments will be provided by the Woman’s Club and the program will begin at 7.

Moderated by Woman’s Club member Katherine Smith, the event will allow candidates to introduce themselves and then answer the same questions in a time-structured format. Candidates will not be given the questions in advance.

A meet and greet will follow the closing remarks by each candidate

The Norris Community Center is located at 20 Chestnut Drive in Norris and this event is free and open to the public.