Home / Local News / Campbell homes raided in drug investigation

Campbell homes raided in drug investigation

Jim Harris 1 min ago Local News Leave a comment 5 Views

Last week, members of the LaFollette Police Department’s Drug Unit and Special Response Team, along with members of the 8th Judicial Task Force, executed a search warrant at 905 W. Forrest St. in LaFollette on Friday morning.

During that raid, police say that information was gathered that led investigators to a second address–1012 W. Central Ave.

Acting on that information, the LaFollette PDs Drug Unit and SRT Team, once again assisted by the 8th Judicial Task Force, as well as members of the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and the ATF entered the West Central home and discovered several pounds of marijuana, edibles, and stolen firearms.

The investigation is continuing and evidence will likely be presented to the grand jury.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

ASAP announces two grant awards

(ASAP release) ASAP of Anderson is pleased to announce that it has received $82,318 from …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.