Campbell homes raided in drug investigation

Last week, members of the LaFollette Police Department’s Drug Unit and Special Response Team, along with members of the 8th Judicial Task Force, executed a search warrant at 905 W. Forrest St. in LaFollette on Friday morning.

During that raid, police say that information was gathered that led investigators to a second address–1012 W. Central Ave.

Acting on that information, the LaFollette PDs Drug Unit and SRT Team, once again assisted by the 8th Judicial Task Force, as well as members of the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and the ATF entered the West Central home and discovered several pounds of marijuana, edibles, and stolen firearms.

The investigation is continuing and evidence will likely be presented to the grand jury.