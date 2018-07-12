Campbell crash kills Caryville man

A Caryville man was killed in a single-vehicle accident on East Central Avenue in LaFollette on Wednesday afternoon.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports that the crash happened at around 12:45 pm on East Central Avenue (State Highway 9), near the intersection with 8th Street. 58-year-old Tommy Rutherford of Caryville had been driving east in a 2000 Nissan Pathfinder when the vehicle left the right side of the roadway and collided with a utility pole.

Rutherford, who troopers reported was wearing a seatbelt, died in the crash. A 12-year-old boy in the vehicle, who was also wearing his seatbelt, was not hurt in the accident.