‘Camp Out’ during Vacation Bible School at Deep Springs Baptist

Deep Springs Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School July 23rd through July 27th.

The theme of this year’s Bible School is “Camp Out.”

Classes are available for everyone from kindergarten through adulthood.

Each night, VBS will run from 6:30 to 8:30 pm and Friday the 27th is Commencement Night, and festivities get underway that night at 6:30 pm.

Everyone is welcome to attend Vacation Bible School at Deep Springs Baptist Church located at 745 Brushy Valley Road in Heiskell. For more information, call Pastor Doug Fielden at (865) 992-8585.

 

