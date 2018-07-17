Bowling crowned Fairest of the Fair

As we have talked about, the Anderson County Fair began Monday in Clinton, and night number one was highlighted by the always-popular Tiny Miss and Fairest of the Fair pageants.

We will run down the winners in each of the six pageants, starting with the youngest participants.

Tiny Miss Fairest of the Fair for ages 4 and 5 was Raelynn Hembree.

Tiny Miss for ages 6 and 7 is Eleanor Linthicum.

The winner of Tiny Miss for girls ages 8 and 9 was Brooke Halford.

The Princess Fairest of the Fair is Miss Breea Schoenthaler.

Junior Fairest of the Fair honors went to Blair Thurston.

And, the 2018 Fairest of the Fair in the Senior Division is Jordan Bowling.

Congratulations to all of these young ladies.

We have the complete list of pageant winners plus a rundown of the various awards given out Monday night below:

2018 Fairest of the Fair Winners

Fairest of the Fair: Jordan Bowling

Sweetheart Representative: Scarlett Elliott

People’s Choice Award: Jordan Bowling

Moira Kaye Ely Interview Award: Jordan Bowling

Carl Worley Community & Character Award: Abby Walker

Judy Duncan Crosby Poise Award: Christa Carpenter

Junior Fairest of the Fair: Blair Thurston

1st Alternate: Helen Wagner

2nd Alternate: Sydney Oakes

People’s Choice Award: Helen Wagner

Poise Award: Karley Miller

Princess Fairest of the Fair: Breea Schoenthaler

1st Alternate: Addison Britton

2nd Alternate: Jazzmyn Harness

People’s Choice Award: Brooklin Wilkerson

Poise Award: Addison Britton

2018 Fairest of the Fair Tiny Miss Winners

Division III (ages 8-9) Tiny Miss: Brooke Halford

1st Alternate: Emily Hawn

2nd Alternate: Reece Hollifield

People’s Choice Award: Leah McVay

Prettiest Eyes: Kyndall St. Hill

Prettiest Hair: Leah McVay

Pretties Smile: Emily Byrge

Miss Personality: Alexzandria Turnbull

Division II (ages 6-7) Tiny Miss: Eleanor Linthicum

1st Alternate: Daisy McCloud

2nd Alternate: Piper Linthicum

People’s Choice Award: Lily Guy

Prettiest Eyes: Savannah Farmer

Prettiest Hair: McKenzie Lawsom

Pretties Smile: Kylee Wright

Miss Personality: Marlee Miles

Division I (ages 4-5) Tiny Miss: Raelynn Hembree

1st Alternate: Aurora Barnes

2nd Alternate: Caroline Jones

People’s Choice Award: Natalie Ingram

Prettiest Eyes: Essie Gettys

Prettiest Hair: Amelia Tomb

Pretties Smile: Celeste Clevenger

Miss Personality: Rileyann Bailey