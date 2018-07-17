Home / Featured / Bowling crowned Fairest of the Fair
Bowling crowned Fairest of the Fair

Jim Harris

As we have talked about, the Anderson County Fair began Monday in Clinton, and night number one was highlighted by the always-popular Tiny Miss and Fairest of the Fair pageants.

We will run down the winners in each of the six pageants, starting with the youngest participants.

Tiny Miss Fairest of the Fair for ages 4 and 5 was Raelynn Hembree.

Tiny Miss for ages 6 and 7 is Eleanor Linthicum.

The winner of Tiny Miss for girls ages 8 and 9 was Brooke Halford.

The Princess Fairest of the Fair is Miss Breea Schoenthaler.

Junior Fairest of the Fair honors went to Blair Thurston.

And, the 2018 Fairest of the Fair in the Senior Division is Jordan Bowling.

Fairest of the Fair, Senior Division, 2018 Jordan Bowling)

Congratulations to all of these young ladies.

We have the complete list of pageant winners plus a rundown of the various awards given out Monday night below:

2018 Fairest of the Fair Winners

Fairest of the Fair: Jordan Bowling
Sweetheart Representative: Scarlett Elliott
People’s Choice Award: Jordan Bowling
Moira Kaye Ely Interview Award: Jordan Bowling
Carl Worley Community & Character Award: Abby Walker
Judy Duncan Crosby Poise Award: Christa Carpenter

Junior Fairest of the Fair: Blair Thurston
1st Alternate: Helen Wagner
2nd Alternate: Sydney Oakes
People’s Choice Award: Helen Wagner
Poise Award: Karley Miller

Princess Fairest of the Fair: Breea Schoenthaler
1st Alternate: Addison Britton
2nd Alternate: Jazzmyn Harness
People’s Choice Award: Brooklin Wilkerson
Poise Award: Addison Britton

2018 Fairest of the Fair Tiny Miss Winners

Division III (ages 8-9) Tiny Miss: Brooke Halford
1st Alternate: Emily Hawn
2nd Alternate: Reece Hollifield
People’s Choice Award: Leah McVay
Prettiest Eyes: Kyndall St. Hill
Prettiest Hair: Leah McVay
Pretties Smile: Emily Byrge
Miss Personality: Alexzandria Turnbull

Division II (ages 6-7) Tiny Miss: Eleanor Linthicum
1st Alternate: Daisy McCloud
2nd Alternate: Piper Linthicum
People’s Choice Award: Lily Guy
Prettiest Eyes: Savannah Farmer
Prettiest Hair: McKenzie Lawsom
Pretties Smile: Kylee Wright
Miss Personality: Marlee Miles

Division I (ages 4-5) Tiny Miss: Raelynn Hembree
1st Alternate: Aurora Barnes
2nd Alternate: Caroline Jones
People’s Choice Award: Natalie Ingram
Prettiest Eyes: Essie Gettys
Prettiest Hair: Amelia Tomb
Pretties Smile: Celeste Clevenger
Miss Personality: Rileyann Bailey

