Bookaroo to close out Summer Reading at Clinton Public Library

Bookaroo will be July 20th from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Join us as we celebrate with a music festival themed summer reading finale! We will be doing rockstar makeovers complete with a photo opportunity to show off your new style. There will also be games, water activities, face painting, cotton candy, and more! We have fun for the whole family as we finish our summer reading with a rocking evening. Prizes will be given out from the finale through August 3rd. Stop by the library with your completed reading log to claim your prize.

The library will be closing at 5:00 p.m. on July 20th to dedicate all our attention and staff to hosting Bookaroo. We hope you will join us for our memorable finale as we celebrate our summer reading theme, Libraries Rock, one last time.

The library will be co-hosting Share the Color with Subway® on July 26th from 12:00-12:30 p.m. This will be a hands-on food workshop hosted by Subway®. The goal of the program is to help families learn about smart food choices. The workshop will be led by registered dieticians to teach children and their parents about the basics of good nutrition and the importance of making colorful fruits and vegetables part of their daily meals and snacks!

Clinton Public Library, 118 S. Hicks Street Clinton, Tennessee

(865) 457-0519

Monday-Friday 9:00A.M.-7:00 P.M. and Saturday 10:00 A.M.-3:00 P.M.

www.clintonpubliclibrary.org

https://www.facebook.com/clintonpubliclibrary