‘Bookaroo’ concludes Clinton Library Summer Reading program

The Clinton Public Library wraps up its Summer reading program this evening from 5 to 7 pm with Bookaroo, a music festival themed finale.

The library will close for regular business at 5 pm today so staff can focus on the fun of Bookaroo, which will include rock star makeovers with face paint and “rock star” hair, a photo booth to show off your new style, mini golf in the stacks and games, not to mention snow cones, chips and water as well as a water piano outside!

At the summer reading finale, library workers will also check the reading lists of participants and award certificates and prizes based on how many books were read. Even if you did not participate in the summer reading program, you are welcome to come and have some fun as the Clinton Public Library wraps up the 2018 Summer Reading Program, “Libraries Rock,” with Bookaroo Friday from 5 to 7 pm.