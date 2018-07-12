Home / Obituaries / Billie Jo Carver, age 88 of Lake City

Billie Jo Carver, age 88 of Lake City

Billie Jo Carver, age 88 of Lake City passed away on Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at her residence. She was born December 6, 1929 in Briceville, TN to the late Elmer and Evelyn Parks Foust. Billie Jo was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed sewing. Billie Jo is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Leo Carver, sisters, Emma Sue White and Betty White.

Survivors:

Sons Elmer Carver & Betty Lake City

Daughters Crystal Zimmerman & Terry Lake City

Cathey McCroskey Caryville

Sister Joyce Haire Claxton

Grandchildren #7

Great Granchildren #18

Host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Friday, July 13, 2018 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Friday, July 13, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Family and Friends will meet at the Laurel Grove Cemetery in Briceville, TN at 10:00 AM, Saturday, July 14, 2018 for Billie Jo’s Interment

You may also view Billie Jo’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN, is in charge of arrangements.

