ASAP to promote safe driving, sober living at AC Fair

(ASAP press release) ASAP of Anderson will be at the Anderson County Fair on July 21st to raise awareness and funds to further its mission to prevent and reduce substance misuse among youth and adults in Anderson County. Summer is a popular time for people to drink alcohol and use other substances outside of their homes at events and other gatherings. The #IAMONE campaign encourages people to say I AM ONE who will not drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The Tennessee Highway Safety Office is supporting the efforts at the fair where ASAP volunteers will be guiding participants through fatal vision activities, hosting a coloring contest for kids, and sharing information through social media and a selfie station. Chik-fil-A cows will be on site and Chick-fil-A has donated food cards for people participating in booth activities. Volunteers will also be giving out fans and water to help everyone beat the summer heat!

During this event will be the last change to buy tickets for the 50/50 raffle to raise money for coalition activities, programs, and events related to substance misuse prevention. Tickets are $5 each. They can be purchased at www.ASAPofAnderson.org/Raffle or at the ASAP booth at the fair on Saturday until 8:45pm. First prize winner will receive half of the proceeds collected from the raffle, second prize will win a 55” Sharp Smart TV, and third prize wins an Amazon Echo Dot! Last year’s first prize winner got over $1000 dollars. The drawing for winners will take place at 9:00PM. You do not need to be present to win.

Come see ASAP at the Anderson County Fair on July 21st! Enter to win raffle prizes at www.ASAPofAnderson.org/Raffle or come by our booth on Saturday.

For more information, contact ASAP of Anderson at 865-457-3007 or www.asapofanderson.org. Follow @ASAPofAnderson on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.