Andrea McDaniel Ezell, age 78, of Andersonville, TN passed away on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 at Tennova North Knox Medical Center in Powell, TN. Andrea was a loving wife, sister, aunt, and friend. She was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Lone Mountain Baptist Church. Andrea received her Bachelor’s degree from Cumberland College and her Master’s degree from the University of Tennessee. She taught school in Cincinnati, OH for 3 years, North Carolina for 1 year, and Anderson County, TN for 34 years. She was named teacher of the year on two different occasions. Andrea was an outstanding teacher who took special interest in all her students. She contributed to the success of many of her students and never forgot the names of any of them. She considered her students her “kids.” Andrea also enjoyed square dancing and the Texas 2 step, reading, watching Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, and westerns. She loved Myrtle Beach, her cats, and was a big UT Vol fan. She was preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Zell McDaniel.

Andrea is survived by her husband of 32 years, Danny Ezell of Andersonville, TN; sister, Sonja Jasper & Ed of Dallas, TX; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews; special friends, Mildred Wheeler and Marilyn Parsons.

Andrea’s family will receive her friends on Thursday, July 5, 2018 at Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm with her funeral service immediately following in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with Rev. David Seiber officiating. Andrea’s graveside service and interment will be Friday, July 6, 2018 at 11:00 am at Andersonville Cemetery in Andersonville, TN. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.