Anderson County Fair rolls into Night #4

Tonight (Thursday July 19th) is Night #4 of the Anderson County Fair at the Fairgrounds in Clinton.

Gates open at 5 pm with nightly events like the Tractor Parade of Power rolling off at 7 pm, the Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo (sponsored by Regina Copeland for Trustee) and not one but two cash giveaways (sponsored by Rusty Wallace Chevrolet), at 7 and 9 pm.

Tonight is “Ray Varner Ford Night” at the Fair and special events include gospel music from 7 to 9 pm with Dudley Evans & Victorious (pictured to the left) and a special reception at 7:30 pm for Howard Farmer on “Howard Farmer Night,’ celebrating 70 years of his involvement with the Anderson County Fair. At 8:00, the band 110 Degrees In the Shade will perform its unique style of “funk, soul and R&B.”

Tonight’s main attraction, though, will be Night #1 of the Truck Pull event, with 2WD and 4WD Stock Truck Pulls and Outlaw Truck Pulls beginning at 7 pm, brought to you by Gary’s Body Shop, Lowe’s Tows and Ray Varner Ford.

Tickets are $5 per person, with kids 6 & under admitted free. A season pass that gets you in each night is only $20.

Pay-one-Price each night for unlimited rides on the James Gang Amusements Midway, which opens at 6 pm.

For more information, visit www.andersoncountyfairtn.com.