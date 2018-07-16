Home / Community Bulletin Board / Anderson County Fair opens with pageantry, bluegrass, more!

Jim Harris 1 day ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 59 Views

Tonight is Night #1 of the Anderson County Fair at the Fairgrounds in Clinton.

Gates open at 5 pm.

Tickets are $5 per person, with kids 6 & under admitted free. A season pass that gets you in each night is only $20.

Pay-one-Price each night for unlimited rides on the James Gang Amusements Midway.

Monday is Fox Toyota Night at the Fair and features the Tiny Miss, and Fairest of the Fair pageants beginning at 5:30 pm, and Bluegrass Night, sponsored by Alvis & Lowe Auction Company and starring Sleepy Eyed John’s String Band & Cloggers, the Tenos and the Real McCoys, beginning at 7:00 pm.

The nightly tractor parade of power happens at 7:00 and the Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo will be there as well, sponsored by Regina Copeland for Trustee. There is also a nightly $100 cash giveaway sponsored by Rusty Wallace Chevy at 7 and 9 pm, plus this evening is the Open Poultry and Rabbit Shows at the Anderson County Fair, the best six days of summer!

For more information, visit www.andsersoncountyfairtn.com.

