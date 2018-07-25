AMSE closing doors on current location Sunday, new facility to open in the fall

The American Museum of Science and Energy will officially close to the public on July 29th at its current location as it prepares to move in to new space at Main Street Oak Ridge.

The popular Department of Energy Facilities Public Bus Tour will continue to operate on a regular schedule, however the location the tour departs from will change during the time the old museum location is closed and the new one opens. Registration for, and departure of, the bus tour will take place at the Y-12 New Hope Center located at 602 Scarboro Road beginning July 30th.

The new AMSE facility is expected to open in the fall and will include a newly designed exhibit gallery, retail shop, state of the art classroom facility, lecture hall with 150-seat capacity and office space.