Almost 2500 vote in first five days of early voting in Anderson

Jim Harris Featured, Local News

Early voting continues through July 28th across Tennessee in advance of the August 2nd county general and state and federal primary elections.

In Anderson County on Wednesday, 642 people voted, bringing the five-day total to 2456.

You can vote early from 10 am to 6 pm weekdays and from 9 am to 12 noon on Saturdays at the Clinton Community Center, Oak Ridge’s Midtown Community Center or at the North Anderson Government Office in Andersonville.

All 16 seats on the Anderson County Commission are on the ballot, and there are contested races for countywide offices, including May’s primary winners facing off for the offices of Sheriff and Trustee, plus write-in candidates in both the Circuit Court Clerk and Mayor’s campaigns. In addition to those local races, there are also several state and federal primary elections on the ballot.

Voters are reminded they can vote at any one of those three polling locations during early voting and that they must bring with them a valid photo ID when they head out to cast their ballots.

For much more on the August election and early voting, visit www.acelect.com or call the Election Commission at 865-457-6238.

