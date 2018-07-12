ACSD searching for escaped inmate

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man who managed to escape from the Jail Wednesday night.

39-year-old Damian Vincent Reynolds was picked up Wednesday on a charge of auto theft and a pair of warrants and was in the process of being booked into the Detention Facility. At that same time, officials say that a number of prisoners were being released following their cases being handled in court, and that Reynolds–who had not been proceesed into custody and issued his jail wardrobe–apparently mingled with the crowd of departing prisoners and simply walked out the door.

Chief Jailer Avery Johnson says that intake and release procedures were not followed, as department policy stipulates that only one prisoner can be released at a time. He said that discipline is likely due to the “human error” that led to Reynolds slipping away. The ACSD will investigate the circumstances that led to his premature departure.

Reynolds is described as a white male, around five feet, nine inches tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of his initials, “DVR,” on his stomach and a tattoo of a cross with the name “Deanna” on his left leg.

His criminal history in Anderson County dates back to 2006, all non-violent offenses. If you have information on his whereabouts, call 911 or the ACSD’s non-emergency dispatch number at 865-457-2414.