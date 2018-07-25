ACS: 3rd-5th graders ranked in top 10 in state for math improvement

Tuesday, we reported that Clinton City Schools was just one of six districts across the state to rank in the top five in both achievement and student growth, telling you that city 6th graders attained top five rankings in two different testing areas: ELA (English/Language Arts) and Math. Clinton City was the only system to meet these expectations in two academic subjects.

Tuesday afternoon, the Anderson County school system issued a press release in which they reported that third through fifth-graders in the county are among the top ten school districts in the state as far as improving their math achievement scores. Third grade math proficiency improved from 20.1% in 2017 to 30.3% in 2018, while 4th graders went from 23.9% being considered proficient in math in 2017 to 32.5 in 2018. Fifth graders held steady in math proficiency at 29.2%.

In a press release, Director of Schools Dr. Tim Parrott said, “We are very encouraged about our elementary results, especially regarding vast improvements in mathematics.”

Parrott also states that, while problems with the TNReady assessments invalidated the test scores of almost 2000 middle school students, “our 6th and 8th graders showed improvements in mathematics.”

The encouraging news continued at the high school level as well, as students at Clinton and Anderson County Highs showed improvements in English I, Algebra I and Geometry. In addition, AP, or Advanced Placement, test scores are above both the state and the global percentages, and more students than ever are taking those AP courses. Parrott says that of the 206 AP exams given in the 2017-2018 academic year, 66.9% of them scored a 3 or higher. The state average is 56.8% and the global percentage is 61.3%.

(ACS press release) Anderson County Schools is one of the top ten growing school districts in the state for mathematics in grades 3-5.

We are very encouraged about our elementary results, especially regarding vast improvements in mathematics. Our teachers and instructional teams are working to outline the best steps for students in regards to improving academic performance. These results are, in part, due to the focus on a more aligned curriculum across the district. The district has plans to increase our focus on alignment in curriculum for more grades and subject areas in the upcoming school year.

Our middle schools had 1,956 incorrect TNReady assessments issued and those scores were determined invalid. The middle schools in our district had the most impact from the TNReady online problems. However, our 6th and 8th graders showed improvements in mathematics. Despite the state using an outside agency to validate results, we know that our students and all results have to be affected.

The high schools are showing improvements in English I, Algebra I, and Geometry. Furthermore, our Advanced Placement (AP) scores are above the state and global percentages. These improvements have been made in conjunction with a significant increase in the total amount of AP Exams taken. Our district had a total of 206 AP Exams given this year. Of the AP students taking the exams, 66.9% scored a 3 or higher (state is 56.8% and global is 61.3%).

The high school data reported for graduation rate and ACT scores is actually a reflection of the PREVIOUS year’s graduating class. However, based on our own data collection and comparisons, we are moving in the right direction to ensure all students are college and career ready.

Our special education student subgroup scores have improved from last year. This cohort has increased the number of students scoring on track and mastered as well as decreased the number of students scoring below basic and basic from 2017-2018. The district’s super subgroup increased proficiency percentages in ELA in grades 3, 5, 7, 8, and 10. Math proficiency for the super subgroup has improved for grades 3, 4, 6, 8, Algebra I, and Geometry.

As we dig into the assessment data at the teacher and student level, we have confidence that our plan for the success of Every Student Every Day is headed in the right direction.

Math Proficiency

Grade level 2017 2018

3 20.1 30.3

4 23.9 32.5

5 29.2 29.2

6 28.4 30.9

7 29.3 26.4

8 15.9 24.3

ALG1 20.0 25.9

ALG2 25.2 18.5

GEOM 22.0 25.8

ELA Proficiency

Grade level 2017 2018

3 28.2 31.4

4 31.4 29.4

5 23.7 27.6

6 29.9 25.8

7 31.2 29.1

8 24.2 22.6

9 22.9 24.2

10 35.2 30.4

11 23.9 17.4