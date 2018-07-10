AC candidate forum Tuesday in Oak Ridge

An Anderson County Candidate Forum will be held at the Oak Ridge High School Amphitheater tonight at 7 pm.

Candidates who have opponents and are running for Sheriff, Trustee, Mayor, Circuit Court Clerk, and Anderson County Commission District 6 and 7 have been invited to speak and answer questions, according to the League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge.

Candidates who have no opposition and are running for county clerk, register of deeds, road superintendent, Anderson County Board of Education District 6 and 7, County Commission District 8, and Oak Ridge Board of Education have been invited to be introduced.

The forum will be moderated by Gene Patterson, a former local broadcast anchor at WATE-TV who now works for Consolidated Nuclear Security, and hosted by Dan Robbins and Charlie Hensley, voter service directors for the League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge.

Early voting begins Friday, July 13, and ends Saturday, July 28. Early Voting sites in Anderson County are the Midtown Community Center (Wildcat Den) in Oak Ridge, the Clinton Community Center (Clinton), and the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center (Norris/Andersonville). Hours are Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

In addition to the Anderson County general election, the August 2 ballot includes the state Republican primary, the state Democratic primary, and the Oak Ridge municipal election for an unexpired term on the Oak Ridge Board of Education.