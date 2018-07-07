Home / Featured / 7 apply for Oak Ridge Council vacancy

7 apply for Oak Ridge Council vacancy

Seven people have applied for the vacant Oak Ridge City Council seat. Council is expected to fill the seat on Monday, July 9.

The seven who applied by the Thursday deadline are Susan Frederick, Derrick Hammond, Lynda Marcoux, Delores Moyer, Zach Panter, Timothy Stallings, and Darris Upton.

The vacancy was created when Council member Hans Vogel resigned at the end of June to move for a job at Idaho National Laboratory.

The person appointed Monday will serve through the November municipal election. The person elected in a special election in that November 6 election will then serve out the final two years of Vogel’s four-year term.

The meeting begins at 7 pm in the Oak Ridge Municipal Building Courtroom.

