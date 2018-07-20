2018 AC Fair headed into home stretch

There are only two nights left of the Anderson County Fair, Friday and Saturday.

Gates open at 5 pm both days with nightly events like the Tractor Parade of Power rolling off at 7 pm, the Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo (sponsored by Regina Copeland for Trustee) and not one but two $100 cash giveaways (sponsored by Rusty Wallace Chevrolet), at 7 and 9 pm.

Friday night is “Powell-Clinch Utility District Night” at the Fair, and features Living heritage demonstrations of tatting, knitting and crocheting from 6 to 9 pm and the Sheep and Lamb Show at 6 pm.

Tonight also features two $500 cash giveaways, with one at 10:00 sponsored by Regina Copeland and a second at 11 pm sponsored by State Farm agent Trey McAdams. You must be present to win the “Big” Cash Giveaways. Tonight is also Night #2 of the Truck Pull, with the 2WD and 4WD stock truck pulls followed by the Outlaw Truck Pull, all starting at 7:00. Musical entertainment at the Fair will come from the Jay Eric Band, which takes the stage at 8 pm.

Saturday night is the sixth and final night of the Fair. Saturday will be “ASAP of Anderson Night.” Saturday is also the second Kids Free Night at the fair, sponsored by SL Tennessee, which means that kids 15 and under will get in for free.

Saturday’s Living Heritage demonstration will focus on spinning and weaving, sponsored by Clinch River Yarn, while the Open Beef Show starts at 6:00 Saturday night. There will be another big $500 cash giveaway at 10 pm, this one sponsored by Mark Lucas for Sheriff, and again you will have to be present to win. Musical entertainment for the final night of the Fair will the band voted Knoxville’s Best Band for 2017, the Chillbillies, who will get started at 8:00 Saturday night.

Tickets are $5 per person, with kids 6 & under admitted free. A season pass that gets you in each night is only $20.

Pay-one-Price each night for unlimited rides on the James Gang Amusements Midway, which opens at 6 pm.

For more information, visit www.andersoncountyfairtn.com.