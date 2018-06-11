XFS: Dillon wins rain-delayed, shortened Michigan race

(MRN) Austin Dillon led a one-two sweep for Richard Childress Racing to win Saturday’s rain-shortened race at Michigan International Speedway, leading the final three laps to claim his ninth series victory. After posting top-ten finishes in each of the first two stages, Dillon grabbed his first lead early in the final stage and was well-positioned at the front of the field when rain settled in over the Irish Hills to cut the race thirty-four laps short of its scheduled distance. Teammate Daniel Hemric grabbed second place, matching his career best. Cole Custer, Ryan Reed and Paul Menard completed the top five. Pole sitter Kyle Busch led a race-high twenty-nine laps en route to a sixth-place finish. Points leader Elliott Sadler saw his streak of thirteen straight top-ten finishes dating back to last season come to an end. Contact first with Alex Bowman and then the wall early in the final stage forced him off the pace and Sadler placed thirtieth in the final running order.

Top 10 Finishers in the LTi Printing 250

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Austin Dillon (13) 18

2. Daniel Hemric (5) 1

3. Cole Custer (4) —

4. Ryan Reed (15) 1

5. Paul Menard (2) 8

6. Kyle Busch (Pole) 29

7. Tyler Reddick (R) (6) —

8. Kevin Harvick (24) 11

9. Justin Allgaier (9) —

10. Ryan Truex (12) —

Unofficial Point Standings – After 13 Races

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Elliott Sadler 495 —-

2. Cole Custer 454 -41

3. Daniel Hemric 446 -49

4. Tyler Reddick (R) 440 -55

5. Christopher Bell (R) 423 -72

6. Justin Allgaier 393 -102

7. Brandon Jones 387 -108

8. Ryan Truex 385 -110

9. Matt Tifft 351 -144

10. Ryan Reed 333 -162