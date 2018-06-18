XFS: Allgaier notches dominant win in Iowa

(MRN) Justin Allgaier and his Number-7 Junior Motorsports team rolled through the Midwest on Sunday with a dominating victory at Iowa Speedway. After starting eleventh, Allgaier won each of the first two stages and would lead a race-high 182 laps en route to his seventh series win and second this season. He led the final forty-five laps and beat rookie runner-up Christopher Bell to the finish by three-quarters of a second. Bell’s second-place finish was noteworthy in that he started at the rear of the field after failing pre-qualifying inspection earlier Sunday. He managed a pair of top-ten finishes in the first two stages and was well-positioned to challenge Allgaier in the closing stage but never was able to overtake him. Daniel Hemric came home in third place with Cole Custer and Brandon Jones completing the top five. Pole winner Austin Cindric led all but two of the sixty laps in the opening stage but wasn’t nearly as strong in the second half of the race. He finished eleventh, one of seventeen drivers running on the lead lap with Allgaier at the end of the day.

Regular-season points leader Elliott Sadler had his second straight sub-par finish after assembling a string of thirteen straight top-ten finishes dating back to last season. After finishing thirtieth nine days ago at Michigan International Speedway, Sadler could do no better than twenty-eighth yesterday. His lead was sixty-two points two weeks ago following a sixth-place finish at Pocono Raceway. Today, Sadler’s advantage is a mere four points over Custer heading into a one-week break in the schedule.

NASCAR X-FINITY SERIES

Top 10 Finishers in the Iowa 250

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Justin Allgaier (11) 182

2. Christopher Bell (R) (39) 2

3. Daniel Hemric (2) 2

4. Cole Custer (5) 6

5. Brandon Jones (3) —

6. Riley Herbst (9) —

7. Ty Majeski (17) —

8. Tyler Reddick (R) (7) —

9. Matt Tifft (12) —

10. Kaz Grala (R) (8) —

RACE NOTES …

Justin Allgaier’s victory on Sunday in the Number-7 Chevrolet was Junior Motorsports’ second straight win in Iowa Speedway’s annual early-summer race. William Byron was victorious a year ago, which was Chevy’s first win in this race that debuted on the schedule in 2011 … Junior Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing have combined to win the last five X-finity Series races contested on the Newton oval dating back to June 2016. J-G-R victories belong to Sam Hornish Junior and Erik Jones (twice) … Sunday’s race included thirteen lead changes among seven drivers. There were five cautions for thirty-one laps.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Unofficial Point Standings

After 14 Races

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Elliott Sadler 504 —-

2. Cole Custer 500 -4

3. Daniel Hemric 497 -7

4. Tyler Reddick (1) 473 -31

5. Christopher Bell (1) 471 -33

6. Justin Allgaier (2) 453 -51

7. Brandon Jones 431 -73

8. Ryan Truex 408 -96

9. Matt Tifft 379 -125

10. Ryan Reed 354 -150

11. Austin Cindric 347 -157

12. Ross Chastain 291 -213

13. Spencer Gallagher (1) 277 -227

14. John H. Nemechek 276 -228

15. Michael Annett 267 -237

16. Kaz Grala 265 -239

Ryan Sieg 265 -239

18. Jeremy Clements 221 -283

19. Garrett Smithley 213 -291

20. Joey Gase 209 -295

(Wins in parentheses)