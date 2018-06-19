Home / Local News / Woman finds, returns $300 in cash found in parking lot

Woman finds, returns $300 in cash found in parking lot

You may have seen this story on WBIR-TV, but last week an Anderson County woman made headlines simply for doing the right thing.

Brittany Pate says that she and her mother were leaving the Waffle House in Clinton last week when she spotted $300 in cash lying on the ground. Instead of pocketing the money, Pate–who is a recovering addict–and her mother used a receipt from a local auto parts store found with the cash to track down the individual who had lost the money.

The money was returned to the gentleman over the weekend, and Pate told WBIR that she wanted to share her story so that people who might be struggling will know that there is hope and that you can turn your life around.

