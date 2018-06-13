Home / Local Sports / Watson steps down from Lady Dragon softball

Jim Harris 1 min ago Local Sports Leave a comment 4 Views

Clinton High School softball coach Lecia Watson has stepped down from that position after two years. She will remain on the staff of Lady Dragon basketball coach Alicia Phillips. A search for Watson’s softball successor is already underway.

