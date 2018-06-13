Watson steps down from Lady Dragon softball

Clinton High School softball coach Lecia Watson has stepped down from that position after two years. She will remain on the staff of Lady Dragon basketball coach Alicia Phillips. A search for Watson’s softball successor is already underway.
