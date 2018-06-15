UT Arboretum Society holding monthly hike Saturday

The University of Tennessee Arboretum Society’s monthly hike for June will be held Saturday, June 16, at the UT Arboretum on South Illinois Avenue. The one- to one and half hour long hike is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The UT Arboretum is at 901 South Illinois Avenue in Oak Ridge. Organizers encourage you to wear clothes appropriate to the weather and boots or good shoes for outdoor walking.

This is a free program offered by the UT Arboretum Society.

The monthly hike is on the third Saturday of each month. Hikes will be varied in intensity level, and the route may be changed due to weather conditions or leader’s choice.

To learn more about this hike or the UT Arboretum Society, go to www.utarboretumsociety.org. For more information on the program, call (865) 483-7277.