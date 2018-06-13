UPDATE: Inclusive Playground effort gets funding boost

The Clinton City Parks and Recreation Department, in conjunction with Milly’s Wings is bringing an inclusive park to Clinton for all children to experience active play.

Milly’s Wings is a local nonprofit that was established in honor of Natalie and David Erb’s late daughter Amelia, who suffered a neurological disorder and tragically passed away at the age of five. Amelia was wheelchair bound, but she felt like every other child when she was in a swing.

Milly’s Wings is committed to advocating and providing equal experiences for disabled children. There are more than one thousand school age children in our city limits, and approximately 10,000 in the county, and nearly twenty percent of them are considered special needs or disabled.

Organizers have designed a playground that allows children of all physical ability to participate in active play, but the additional consideration comes at an additional cost that the city is unable to fully take on.

According to an announcement online, “We are reaching out to our community to help fund the finishing touches on our park. So many of our children experience life separate from others because of a physical handicap, sensory issue, or impairment, and it is our hope that this playground can be a bridge from separation to inclusion.”

The deadline to order a fundraising brick to help pay for the project is October 1st, 2018 and you can find out much more and order your brick online at https://www.fundraisingbrick.com/online-orders/southclinton/

For additional information regarding the engraved brick campaign please contact Christina McNally at christina.marie.mcnally@gmail.com or 865-661-3004.

See drawings and other information on the Playground Initiative’s Facebook page here.

We are happy to report today that the effort has recently received a big boost, thanks to a $13,000 grant from the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, which was founded by its namesakes after the “Superman” star was paralyzed following an accident on a horse. The foundation now helps organizations and individuals working toward making more American cities more inclusive for those with special needs.

Specifically, this grant money will be used to help pay for a glider, which is a wheelchair-friendly piece of playground equipment.