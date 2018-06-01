UPDATE: All lanes of I-75 in Campbell County open

All lanes of I-75 South in Campbell County are back open following Thursday’s chemical spill that occurred following a tractor-trailer wreck.

The incident occurred Thursday morning and officials say that the tractor-trailer jackknifed and overturned, splitting its tanker in half and spilling some 4500 gallons of the highly corrosive substance known as copper sulfate. Copper sulfate is an inorganic compound used in a number of applications, particularly as a pesticide and anti-fungal agent for agriculture.

The driver, who authorities say likely fell asleep, was taken to UT Medical Center for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Officials say that copper sulfate typically is a crystal/powder that can cause irritation to the skin and the upper respiratory tract if inhaled, and is toxic if ingested. It is not identified as a carcinogenic substance. However, it can pose serious environmental hazards if it enters public water systems and is toxic to fish and plants.