Home / Featured / UPDATE: All lanes of I-75 in Campbell County open

UPDATE: All lanes of I-75 in Campbell County open

Jim Harris 1 day ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 38 Views

All lanes of I-75 South in Campbell County are back open following Thursday’s chemical spill that occurred following a tractor-trailer wreck.

The incident occurred Thursday morning and officials say that the tractor-trailer jackknifed and overturned, splitting its tanker in half and spilling some 4500 gallons of the highly corrosive substance known as copper sulfate. Copper sulfate is an inorganic compound used in a number of applications, particularly as a pesticide and anti-fungal agent for agriculture.

The driver, who authorities say likely fell asleep, was taken to UT Medical Center for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Officials say that copper sulfate typically is a crystal/powder that can cause irritation to the skin and the upper respiratory tract if inhaled, and is toxic if ingested. It is not identified as a carcinogenic substance. However, it can pose serious environmental hazards if it enters public water systems and is toxic to fish and plants.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Pioneer man jailed on federal drug charges

Last Thursday evening, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office along with the D.E.A. and the Tennessee …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.