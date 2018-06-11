Two more Smokies named to All-Star Team

(Tennessee Smokies) The Southern League has announced that Craig Brooks and Jason Vosler of the Tennessee Smokies have been added to the roster for the 2018 Southern League All-Star Game.

Trevor Clifton was previously named to the All-Star team, but is unable to participate due to being promoted to AAA Iowa.

Craig Brooks has been off to a hot start to begin the 2018 campaign with the Smokies. Brooks has posted a 2-1 record with a 3.16 ERA. The 25-year-old has appeared in 19 games while tossing 25.2 innings. Brooks has been able to hold opposing hitters to a .160 batting average, and has also picked up 3 saves on the season. Craig Brooks was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 7th round of the 2015 MLB draft.

Jason Vosler has been impressive once again to begin the 2018 season with the Smokies. Vosler has posted a .234 batting average in 188 total at bats. The 24-year-old has appeared in 54 games while picking up 44 hits, and scoring 28 runs. Vosler has also been able to hit 13 doubles, 1 triple, and has knocked in 40 RBI’s thus far in the 2018 campaign. Jason Vosler was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 16th round of the 2014 MLB draft.

The 2018 edition of the Southern League All-Star Game takes place on Tuesday, June 19 at Regions Field in Birmingham, Alabama. Players were selected by a vote of League field managers, radio broadcasters, general managers and print media. All players on Southern League rosters as of May 30 are eligible in the voting process.