Three indicted in “Pop Shop” case in Campbell

Wednesday, the Campbell County Grand Jury returned an 80-count indictment against three people accused of running a criminal operation that traded cash for items purchased with food stamps at the Pop Shop in LaFollette, including the town’s current Vice Mayor.

LaFollette Vice Mayor Joe Bolinger was indicted on four counts of fraudulent receipt of food assistance and one count of criminal conspiracy.

Jennifer Brown was indicted on five counts of fraudulent receipt of food assistance and one count of criminal conspiracy.

Store owner Jimmy Ivey, meanwhile, was indicted on 69 counts of theft under $1,000, one count of attempted theft over $1,000, five counts of fraudulent receipt of food assistance, one count of criminal conspiracy and one count of conspiracy to sell marijuana.

All three surrendered to authorities at the Campbell County Jail on Wednesday afternoon and later released on bond.

The investigation into allegations that people would go to the store, determine what the store needed, go to another business and purchase items with their food stamps, then allegedly sell the goods to the Pop Shop for cash.

The months-long investigation was conducted by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Department, Eighth Judicial Drug Task Force and the TBI.