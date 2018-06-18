Home / Featured / Three charged in Pop Shop case plead not guilty in Campbell court

Three charged in Pop Shop case plead not guilty in Campbell court

Jim Harris 1 hour ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 14 Views

Three people indicted as part of the uinvestigation into allegations of criminal activity at the Pop Shop in LaFollette appeared in court Monday and all pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

The trio is accused of fraudulent receiving food assistance and criminal conspiracy, while one is also charged with theft and the sale of marijuana.

Jimmie Ivey, the store’s owner, is facing 77 counts., including five felonies. Ivey was indicted on a charge of conspiracy to sell marijuana, 69 counts of theft under $1,000, one count of attempted theft under $1,000, multiple counts of fraudulent receipt of food assistance and one count of criminal conspiracy. He is the only one facing the drug charge

LaFollette Vice Mayor Joe Bolinger was indicted on four counts of fraudulent receipt of food assistance and one count of criminal conspiracy. .

Jennifer Brown, an employee and reportedly Bolinger’s girlfriend, faces five counts of fraudulent receipt of food assistance and one count of criminal conspiracy.

All three will return to court on August 13th.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Clinton Library presents summer reading, ‘Bookaroo’ finale, sewing classes in July

Join the Clinton Public Library as they continue our Summer Reading theme, Libraries Rock! Summer …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.