Three charged in Pop Shop case plead not guilty in Campbell court

Three people indicted as part of the uinvestigation into allegations of criminal activity at the Pop Shop in LaFollette appeared in court Monday and all pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

The trio is accused of fraudulent receiving food assistance and criminal conspiracy, while one is also charged with theft and the sale of marijuana.

Jimmie Ivey, the store’s owner, is facing 77 counts., including five felonies. Ivey was indicted on a charge of conspiracy to sell marijuana, 69 counts of theft under $1,000, one count of attempted theft under $1,000, multiple counts of fraudulent receipt of food assistance and one count of criminal conspiracy. He is the only one facing the drug charge

LaFollette Vice Mayor Joe Bolinger was indicted on four counts of fraudulent receipt of food assistance and one count of criminal conspiracy. .

Jennifer Brown, an employee and reportedly Bolinger’s girlfriend, faces five counts of fraudulent receipt of food assistance and one count of criminal conspiracy.

All three will return to court on August 13th.