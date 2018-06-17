Home / Obituaries / Thomas Burns, age 54, of Kingston

Thomas Burns, age 54, of Kingston

Thomas Burns, age 54, of Kingston passed away Friday, June 15, 2018 at his home. He was born April 19, 1964 in Harriman. He was a member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Harriman. Tom was a mechanic for Mikes Auto Body in Harriman before his battle with cancer. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and loved riding dirt bikes. Tom also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Edward & Devona Burns.

SURVIVORS

Domestic Partner Rachelle Howard of Kingston

Brother Samuel E. Burns & wife, Mitzi of Knoxville

Sister Mary Lee Birnbaum of Kingston

Nephews Jack Birnbaum of Maryville

Ian Birnbaum of Knoxville

Samuel E. Burns, Jr., of Knoxville

Hayden Thomas Burns of Knoxville

Niece Marilyn Elise Thompson of Maryville

The family will receive friends 10:30 – 11:30 am, Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at Fraker Funeral Home with graveside service immediately following at Poplar Springs Cemetery with Rev. Ronnie Nickell officiating. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

