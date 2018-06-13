Home / Local News / TBI: Domestic violence incidents decline from 2016 to 2017

TBI: Domestic violence incidents decline from 2016 to 2017

(TBI) The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released a new study this week, detailing the volume and nature of crime identified as being domestic violence in nature. The annual report compiles crime data submitted to TBI by the state’s law enforcement agencies through the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS).

Among the findings of “Domestic Violence 2017”:

·A total of 77,846 domestic violence offenses were reported in 2017, representing a decrease of 1.8% since 2016.

·Simple Assault accounted for the largest number of domestic violence offenses.

·Females were three times as likely to be victimized as males, and accounted for 71.5% of reported victims.

·Juveniles accounted for approximately 9.8% of reported domestic violence victims, with Fondling being the most reported offense made against juveniles.

“I would like to thank all participating law enforcement agencies for their hard work and contributions to making this report a thorough and accurate picture of crime in Tennessee,” said Acting TBI Director Jason Locke. “It is only with their support the state continues to maintain such a successful program.”

The report is currently available for review on the TBI’s website: www.tn.gov/tbi.

