Take Charge of Your Diabetes returns July 19th

Community Bulletin Board, Local News

(Anderson County Health Department)  Diabetes can often be overwhelming not only to the diabetic but to their family, caregivers and friends as well. Take Charge of Your Diabetes is a 6 week workshop offered to assist those who want to more effectively manage their diabetes. Classes will be held at the Anderson County Health Department on six consecutive Thursday evenings beginning July 19 from 5 pm to 7 pm. The Health Department is located at 710 North Main Street in Clinton next to the Head Start Center. All those who have been diagnosed with diabetes or pre-diabetes along with their families or friends are welcome to attend. The classes are currently offered at no charge; however, you must pre-register to attend. Attendance at all 6 classes is recommended due to the continuity of material. Topics covered in class include:

  • Techniques to deal with the symptoms of diabetes, including fatigue, pain, hyper/hypoglycemia, and stress.
  • Exercises for strength and endurance.
  • Eating right.
  • Appropriate use of medication.
  • Talking more effectively with health care providers.
  • Preventing or delaying complications.
  • Dealing with difficult emotions.
  • Designing your own effective self-management program
  • Getting the support you need from family and friends.

To register or if you have questions, please call either Kathy Scruggs at the Anderson County Health Department at 865 425-8768 or e-mail Kathy.Scruggs@tn.gov, OR Laura Emhof Extension at 865-457-6246 or lemho@utk.edu.

