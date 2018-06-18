Smokies weekend wrap-up

(Rob Harvey, TN Smokies) The Smokies fell to the Biscuits in 11 innings on Friday night, 7-5. Zack Short led the Smokies with two hits and an RBI.

Duncan Robinson received the start for the Smokies, looking for his third win in four starts. Robinson did his part, pitching six innings and allowing two runs on seven hits. He also had five strikeouts.

The Smokies got on the board first thanks to a two out rally in the bottom of the second. Yasiel Balguert reached on an error to start the inning and moved to third on two groundouts. Charcer Burks was the next man up, and he doubled home Balaguert to make it 1-0 Smokies. Short added another run to the lead when he singled in Burks.

The Smokies added to their lead in the bottom of the fifth. Burks walked to start the inning and moved to second on a single by Short. Eddy Martinez was up next, and he came through as he singled in Burks to make it 3-0.

In a 3-2 game, the Smokies turned to their bullpen. Scott Effross replace Robinson in the seventh inning and couldn’t hold the lead, giving up a run in the eighth. Craig Brooks replaced Effross in the ninth and pitched a scoreless inning before giving up a run in the 10th inning to make it 4-3 Biscuits.

In the bottom of the 10th, Tennessee answered back as Martinez knocked in his second run of the game to tie it at 4-4. Zach Hedges came in to relieve Brooks in the 11th and gave up three runs. The Smokies attempted a come back in the bottom of the inning when Balaguert scored Jason Vosler on a sacrifice fly to make it 7-5. That was all the Smokies got though.

The Smokies fell to the Biscuits on Saturday night 8-4 to even up the series. Tennessee hit two home runs in the ninth inning to make things interesting, though.

Thomas Hatch was the starter for the Smokies and worked himself into trouble early on. Hatch gave up a three-run home run in the top of the first but managed to make it through just 3.2 innings as he gave up five runs on five hits and struck out two. He also walked four batters.

Preston Morrison replaced Hatch with two outs in the fourth and lasted 2.2 innings, allowing three runs on four hits and striking out two. Jordan Minch was called on next for his third appearance in five games. Minch had his best outing during those games as he pitched three scoreless innings while allowing three hits. He also struck out three.

The Smokies first scoring opportunity came in the bottom of the sixth. With two outs, Trey Martin beat out a ball hit that was hit to short for an infield single. Martin moved to third on a Charcer Burks single that put runners on the corners. The Smokies could not cash in as Vimael Machin struck out.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Smokies gave some life to the crowd at Smokies stadium. With two outs, Trent Giambrone hit a solo home run to right-center to get the Smokies on the board. It was Giambrone’s eighth home run of the year. Daniel Spingola followed up the home run with a double before Zach Short walked to put two runners on. Eddy Martinez then crushed his third home run of the season to center field to make it an 8-4 game. That was all the Smokies could get though.

The Smokies defeated the Biscuits 6-5 on Sunday in the final game of the first half of the season. Ian Rice was the hero with his second walk-off home run of the series, a three-run home run to left field.

Matt Swarmer made his third Double-A start of the season on Sunday and after some early troubles, he settled down. Swarmer lasted four innings, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out four.

Zach Hedges replaced Swarmer in the fifth for his fourth appearance of the home stand. Hedges had struggled in his previous two outings, but that was not the case on Sunday. Hedges pitched three innings, allowing no runs on one hit.

Tennessee had its first scoring chance in the bottom of the fifth inning. Eddy Martinez singled and Trey Martin walked to put runners on first and second with one out. Tennessee couldn’t cash in though, as a groundout and fly out ended the inning.

Finally, in the bottom of the seventh, Tennessee broke through. Martinez walked to start the inning, his third time on base in the game, and Jesse Hodges delivered as the next batter with a two-run shot over the centerfield fence to tie the game at two. It was Hodges third home run of the season.

Jake Stinnett replaced Hedges in the eighth in a tie game and could not hold the lead. Stinnett gave up three runs in his inning of work.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Smokies tried to rally as Trent Giambrone hit his ninth home run of the season to make it 5-3. James Norwood pitched a scoreless ninth inning to give the Smokies a chance.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Smokies put the tying runs on after Charcer Burks and Jason Vosler singled. With two outs and two strikes, Rice delivered with his fourth home run of the season to give the Smokies the win.

The Smokies will be back in action next Thursday, June 21, as they begin a series in Mobile. On Tuesday, four Smokies, Jason Vosler, Craig Brooks, Jeffrey Baez and Thomas Hatch, will represent the team at the Southern League All Star game in Birmingham.