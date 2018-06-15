Smokies walk off vs. Biscuits on Rice dinger

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies defeated the Montgomery Biscuits 5-4 in the second game of the series on Thursday night at Smokies Stadium. Ian Rice hit a walk off two-run home run to finish the game.

Trey Martin opened the scoring when he hit a solo home run to left field in the bottom of the third inning to give the Smokies a 1-0 lead. It was the sixth home run of the season for Martin.

The Biscuits tied the game on a solo home run of their own in the fifth inning, making it a 1-1 contest. Tennessee surged ahead once again in the bottom of the fifth after Eddy Martinez drew a walk. Jason Vosler doubled him home with two outs to give the Smokies a 2-1 lead.

Tennessee added to the advantage when Yasiel Balaguert singled in Vosler to make it a 3-1 game. Montgomery tied the game 3-3 in the top of the ninth inning on a two-run home run and they took a one-run lead on a double in the tenth, making it 4-3.

With two outs in the bottom of the tenth inning, Ian Rice hit a walk off two-run home run to center field, scoring Charcer Burks and giving Tennessee the victory.

Michael Rucker started the game on the mound for Tennessee. Rucker pitched 6.0 innings in the start, allowing just one run on two hits. He also walked one and struck out four.

Rucker was relieved by Ryan McNeil to start the seventh inning. McNeil threw one inning, allowing just one hit while walking three. Jake Stinnett came in to start the eighth inning. After pitching a scoreless frame, Stinnett was unable to earn the save and allowed the tying runs to score in the ninth. Jordan Minch came in to pitch the tenth inning for the Smokies, giving up one run in the frame.

Tennessee and Montgomery will meet for the third game of the series on Friday at 7:00 p.m. The Smokies are going to send Duncan Robinson (3-1, 3.39 ERA) to the mound as the starting pitcher. Montgomery will counter Robinson with Sam McWilliams (2-2, 4.95 ERA). Robinson has not lost a start since April 22 and is 1-0 with a 0.82 ERA in the month of June.