Smokies take down Generals, 7-5, in extras

(Tennessee Smokies) The Smokies won their second game in a row on Wednesday night, defeating the Generals 7-5 in 10 innings. With the win, the Smokies move to 1.5 games out of first place which is currently held by Chattanooga.

Thomas Hatch was not his normal self on the mound as he struggled for much of his outing. After two scoreless innings to start, Hatch gave up one in the third and four in the fifth. Hatch finished his outing going six innings, allowing the five runs on six hits. He struck out three and walked two.

For the second game in a row, the Smokies scored the first runs of the game. In the top of the second, with two outs, Jeffrey Baez singled to right and advanced to second on an error. That brought up Zack Short, who broke out of his slump with a single to left that scored Baez. The Smokies added to their lead in the next inning thanks to the Southern League home run leader. After Vimael Machin singled to start the inning, Jason Vosler hit his 11th home run of the season to put the Smokies up 3-0.

The Generals picked up a run in the bottom of the third but the Smokies answered right back. In the top of the fourth, Jeffrey Baez hit his sixth home run of the year, a solo shot, to left field to put the Smokies up 4-1.

The Smokies went to the bullpen in the seventh inning and brought out Craig Brooks. Brooks moved his ERA down to 3.16 as he pitched two scoreless innings. Brooks struck out three and did not allow a hit or walk in his outing.

In the ninth, with the Smokies down 5-4, Machin came through. Jeffrey Baez singled to lead off the inning and moved to third with two outs. Down to the last strike, Machin doubled to center field to tie the game up.

Tommy Nance replaced Brooks in the ninth and pitched a scoreless inning to send the game to extra innings. In the tenth, the Smokies loaded the bases with two outs for Baez. Baez grounded to third which looked to end the threat. But an error by the third baseman scored a run and put the Smokies up 6-5. A passed ball during the next at bat scored another run for the Smokies and made the score 7-5. Nance closed the game out in the bottom of the tenth to secure the win.

The Smokies and Generals will finish up their series on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. ET. Oscar De La Cruz is the projected starter as he looks for his sixth win of the season. The Generals will counter with Taylor Widener.