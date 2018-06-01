Smokies grab win over BayBears, denied chance for DH sweep by Mother Nature

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies and Mobile BayBears met for a doubleheader on Thursday, but the two teams were only able to play one seven-inning game before the rain arrived. However, the Smokies were able to pick up a 4-2 win in that game.

Mobile scored the opening run of the game on an RBI-groundout to give the BayBears a 1-0 lead. Yasiel Balaguert tied the game on a solo home run to center field in the bottom of the fifth inning. It was the fifth home run of the season for Balaguert and the fourth solo shot. Trey Martin gave the Smokies their first lead of the day when he doubled to left field, scoring Zack Short and Vimael Machin. Charcer Burks added to the lead with an RBI-single to score Martin later in the inning to make it 4-1 Tennessee. The BayBears got one run back on another RBI-groundout in the sixth inning, but the Smokies held on for the 4-2 victory.

Duncan Robinson recorded his second win of the season as the Smokies starting pitcher. Robinson threw 6.0 innings, allowing two runs on five hits. He also struck out four and did not walk a batter. Dakota Mekkes tallied his seventh save of the season, pitching a scoreless seventh inning and striking out two BayBears.

With game two being postponed on Thursday evening, Tennessee and Mobile will play two seven-inning games as part of a doubleheader tonight starting at 5:30 p.m. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m.

Friday will be a Tri-Star Friday presented by Remote Area Medical and Boy Scout Night presented by Anakeesta. Friday’s contest will also feature a post-game fireworks show .