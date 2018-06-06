Smokies bomb Generals, 10-2

(Tennessee Smokies) The Smokies defeated the Jackson Generals 10-2 on Tuesday night to get back on the winning track. After struggling to score in the second game Monday, the Smokies offense woke up on Tuesday night.

Tennessee wasted no time getting the scoring going in the top of the first. Ian Rice doubled in his 10th run of the season, scoring Trey Martin to put the Smokies up 1-0. The Smokies then added to the lead in the top of the second when pitcher Duncan Robinson helped himself out as he singled in Jeffrey Baez. Vimael Machin followed Robinson up with a double that scored Zack Short. The third run of the inning came thanks to a sacrifice fly from Jason Vosler. Vosler added to his team leading 36 RBIs. The final run of the inning came off of a single from Yasiel Balaguert.

After two scoreless innings, the Smokies dropped three more runs in the fifth inning. After loading the bases, Robinson helped himself out again with a sacrifice fly that scored Charcer Burks. Machin continued his red-hot streak as he tripled in Baez and Short to make it 8-1. Machin is now hitting .432 in Double A with 10 RBI. The Smokies scored again in the top of the sixth as Burks singled in Balaguert. The scoring was capped off in the top of the ninth on a Vosler sacrifice fly.

Robinson received the start for the Smokies and won his second game in a row. With the big run support, Robinson pitched five innings, allowing one run on seven hits and striking out six. Robinson also walked zero in his outing, lowering his walks per game to under one. Preston Morrison replaced Robinson and pitched three innings of his own, allowing one run on three hits and striking out one. Jordan Minch made his Smokies debut in the bottom of the ninth, pitching a scoreless inning.

The Smokies and Generals will be back in action on Wednesday at 7:05 pm ET. Thomas Hatch will look to continue his nice season as he looks for his sixth win. Ryan Atkinson is the projected pitcher for the Generals as he will look for his third win of the season.