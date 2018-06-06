Second federal lawsuit filed against Jones, Anderson County

A second federal civil rights lawsuit has been filed against Anderson County Circuit Court Clerk William Jones and the county government by a former employee alleging violations of the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution, specifically its guarantee of protection from hostile work environments.

Amy Ogle alleges in a lawsuit filed Monday in the US District Court in Knoxville that “for years…Jones…subjected Plaintiff and other women working under him to unwelcomed sexual advances, unwanted touching, intimidation, threats of retaliation, retaliation, and epithets offenisve to women.”

A total of eight women have filed formal complaints of sexual harassment against Jones, who last month was soundly defeated in his bid for re-election, and Monday’s marks the second federal lawsuit filed in the matter. In February, the County Commission unanimously voted to censure Jones and asked him to resign, but he did not, instead steadfastly denying the allegations against him and claiming that the claims are politically motivated.

Ogle’s complaint indicates she began working as a deputy clerk assigned to Juvenile Court in November of 2016. Throughout her employment, the document states that Jones “repeatedly subjected [Ogle] to unwelcomed sexual advances, requests, comments and other verbal and physical conduct of a sexual nature.”

The lawsuit cites examples including:

Calling Ogle his “prissy bitch;”

Making inappropriate and unwelcomed remarks about Ogle’s appearance, specifically her breasts, including asking to see them and insisting she give him “booby hugs” in which he would press his chest against hers;

Sending sexually explicit messages;

Showing her pornographic images;

Sending her partially nude pictures of himself and requesting the same from her; and,

Implying that Ogle could get a pay raise if she complied with his requests.

Ogle’s complaint indicates that she was one of the women who allegedly would receive vulgar and explicit SnapChat messages from Jones, who would order them not to save the images. One incident detailed in the complaint allegedly occurred in March of 2017 and we have previously reported on it.

Ogle says that Jones moved her from the clerk’s Juvenile Court office to her own office closer to General Sessions Court. While they hooked up new computer and other office equipment, Jones allegedly had Ogle crawl under a desk to plug wires into the modem. When she did, Jones allegedly said that he really liked the view of the top of her head and then said he would like it even better from “over here,” pointing at his crotch.

The lawsuit also alleges that Jones tried to get Ogle to meet him at least twice to meet behind a Clinton convenience store, tried several times to have her meet him at his wife’s tanning salon in Rocky Top, and after he was rebuffed in his advances, transferred Ogle to the Oak Ridge office, also known as the “Clerk’s Graveyard.”

Her employment in the office ended in 2017 when she went on medical leave, and when she contacted Jones about returning to the office following its expiration. She says that by this time, several women had come forward and the Commission had issued its public censure. In the lawsuit, Ogle says she was told by Jones that “her job would be available if she would sign a statement stating that he had never sexually harassed her.” She refused, and according to the complaint, was not offered her old position.

The lawsuit is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages as well as actions to ensure that these “unlawful employment practices are eliminated and do not continue.” In addition, the lawsuit seeks repayment of court costs and attorneys’ fees.