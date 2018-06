The state of Tennessee’s annual sales tax holiday is held every year, beginning at 12:01 a.m. on the last Friday in July and ending at 11:59 p.m. the following Sunday night.

During this weekend, certain goods may be purchased tax free.

The 2018 tax-free holiday weekend begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 27 and ends Sunday, July 29 at 11:59 p.m.

https://www.tn.gov/revenue/taxes/sales-and-use-tax/sales-tax-holiday.html