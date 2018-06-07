Rotary Ryder Cup Tournament to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Clinch Valley

(Submitted) Rotary Clubs of Harriman, Kingston, Rockwood and Oak Ridge (Breakfast, Noon and Sunset) have joined forces this year to host a Ryder Cup style golf tournament to directly benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Clinch Valley’s two Club campuses, in Oak Ridge and Harriman.

The tournament will be held at Oak Ridge Country Club on July 9th. Lunch, sponsored by the Kingston Rotary Club, will be served at noon, followed by a shotgun start at 1:30. Prizes will be awarded to 1st and 2nd place, middle and next-to-last place, closest to the hole and long drive. Duncan Family automotive has sponsored a 2018 Chevy Silverado as the hole-in-one prize.

“It is so exciting to see the Roane County and Oak Ridge Rotary Clubs partner on this effort. It is an incredible committee of professionals and community leaders spearheading this effort, and we are so grateful,” said Boys & Girls Clubs CEO, Jennifer Pettyjohn. “These funds will help us continue and grow services in these communities.”

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Clinch Valley provides services to more than 1,000 youth annually, between their two campuses. Afterschool, summer and athletic (Oak Ridge only) programming are available to all school aged youth, k-12 for a $15 annual membership fee and a modest weekly fee that offers a sliding scale. In addition to the curriculum, which offers financial literacy, fitness, nutrition and leadership development, the Clubs served more than 20,000 free meals and snacks last year. Through partnerships with their community they’ve also been able to offer back to school clothes, shoes and supplies, dental sealants, toiletry items, swim lessons, physicals, and so much more at no additional cost to families.

“Rotary International’s 2018 theme is “Be the Inspiration” and we feel that these Clubs are providing that inspiration to our youth everyday” said Harriman Rotary member and tournament contact, Jack Warner. “We’ve seen the positive influence the Clubs have on our youth and we know they need our support.”

Join this growing list of sponsors: Allen Hickman- Roane County Commissioner, Christina Branham – Coldwell Banker Jim Henry, StrataG, Chase Clem – Roane County County Clerk, Chris Mason – Roane County Trustee, RMG, Luke Wyatt, Ron Woody- Roane County Executive, Ken Yager – State Senator, ORUD – Oak Ridge Utility District, Animal Medical Center of Roane County, Kent Calfee – State Representative.

Contact us TODAY for Corporate teams ($600), Hole sponsorship ($125) and 2-player team registrations ($125 per player) are available now!

For more information or registration visit https://app.eventcaddy.com/events/2018-rotary-ryder-cup or contact Jack Warner at gatodoc@aol.com (865) 310-2265.