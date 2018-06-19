Home / Featured / Rocky Top officer recognized for lifesaving effort

Rocky Top officer recognized for lifesaving effort

Tennessee Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally honored a Rocky Top police officer earlier this month for his work in preventing a suicidal individual from jumping off a bridge last year.

Rocky Top Police Officer Todd Johnston was awarded the Crisis Intervention Team Officer of the Year after he was, according to McNally, “able to develop a rapport with the individual” that ultimately led to a successful resolution to the episode.

The Crisis Intervention Team program is offered through Ridgeview Behavioral Health Services in Oak Ridge, and provides officers with 40 hours of specialized training for problem solving and de-escalating crisis situations with individuals who have a mental illness.

Officers from Anderson County, Clinton, Harriman, LaFollette, Morgan County, Oak Ridge and Scott County have all received training through the program.

